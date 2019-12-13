VRstudios, SpringboardVR Partner to Expand Offering

Location-based leaders SpringboardVR and VRstudios have joined forces to expand their content offering for players and businesses, according to the companies, both of which are represented at this week’s VRX Conference.

The newly-announced partnership will deliver a selection of SpringboardVR’s titles for play on VRstudios’ ATOM VR attractions (typically 2-3 players in 10’ x 10’ spaces).

“We are excited to augment our own portfolio of attraction content made expressly for location-based entertainment with proven titles from the SpringboardVR Marketplace so that our customers and their guests will have access to even more of the most popular games in VR,” said VRstudios’ CEO Kevin Vitale. “It’ll all be seamlessly managed through our Attraction Management Platform.”

Vitale told RePlay that customers will have access to whatever games are offered (as they do with their in-house content), but VRstudios will curate based on the location’s desires.

SpringboardVR reached out to VRstudios about a possible partnership, said Josh Franzen, Springboard’s head of business development. “It’s our mission to make the best VR content available to everyone, everywhere,” he said.

With mostly LBE-friendly titles like Shooty Fruity Arcade and Tower Tag, said the company’s co-founder Will Stackable, they’re already reaching a huge number of people. Right now, more than 500 operators in 46 countries are using SpringboardVR – and they’ve worked with about 270 content creation studios to make it happen. Learn more about the companies at www.springboardvr.com and www.vrstudios.com.

In other VRstudios news, with its latest exclusive experience for Dave & Buster’s, the company recently announced the game Terminator: Guardian of Fate, which is now in all D&B locations nationwide.

The action-packed interactive experience features Linda Hamilton voicing Sarah Connor. Players are thrust “into the middle of the action on a heart-pounding, treacherous rescue mission alongside Sarah Connor” and puts them “face-to-face with the deadliest Terminator yet.”

VRstudios has teamed up again with development partner Strange Reptile, after working together to build the successful titles Star Trek: Dark Remnant and Men in Black: Galactic Getaway for Dave & Buster’s.