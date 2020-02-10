Nintendo Building Video Game Theme Park

Nintendo is building a theme park at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, that’s being touted as a “life-size, living video game.” According to Business Insider, Super Nintendo World is expected to give visitors wristbands and a smartphone app that will allow them to compete against other visitors and collect gold coins.

The venue is due to open ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (taking place July 24-Aug. 9). Universal also plans to open three more Super Nintendo World locations: in California, Florida and Singapore. Watch the teaser video here or visit www.usj.co.jp/e/nintendo for more details.