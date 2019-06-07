City of Firsts Coming to Kokomo

An expanded fun park that was previously a go-kart track called Kokomo Raceway will be opening this month in the Indiana city of the same name.

Now called City of Firsts Adventure Park, the indoor-outdoor fun center has an arcade, 36 holes of mini-golf, six batting cages, party rooms and a 1,000-foot go-kart track as its centerpiece. Jesse Gonzales and his parents, Danny and Robyn, purchased the property last September, according to the Kokomo Tribune. It had become a dilapidated eyesore in recent years, the newspaper noted.

“It was an extreme challenge to rehabilitate this place,” Jesse said. “Every last nook and cranny in this place, something was going on with it.”

Instead of the usual redemption-heavy game room at today’s fun centers, City of Firsts is taking a different approach.

“We didn’t want to compete with Chuck E. Cheese,” he said. “I figured I could go retro style and buy some games used, just trying to get something in here to fill the floor, and that’s kind of the direction we’re going with inside.” That means no redemption, instead opting for air hockey, pinball machines and classic arcade games.

Visit them online at www.cityoffirstsadventurepark.com and keep an eye out for a full profile on the company in an upcoming RePlay issue.