Golden Tee Teams With ESPN

The 2019 Golden Tee World Championship, to be held June 21-23 at The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, will have an even bigger audience come August, as event organizers have teamed with ESPN on a television special.

A 30-minute program showcasing the weekend’s most impactful moments will be aired on the sports network, including the crowning of a new Golden Tee champion in the game’s 30th anniversary year.

The event will feature 74 of the best video golfers in the world, and will be livestreamed on the Golden TeeFacebook page, and YouTube and Twitch channels. But the joint venture with ESPN will surely bring new eyeballs to the tournament and video games in general.

“We pride ourselves as one of the original eSports, and our collaboration with ESPN speaks volumes to the longevity and competitive nature of our game that has been the driving force for decades,” said Don Pesceone, vice president of amusements with game maker Incredible Technologies.

“We believe the expanded audience through ESPN will enjoy a gaming experience unlike any they have ever seen,” added Adam Kramer, Golden Tee’s project director.

More information on the championship and the product itself is available at www.goldentee.com.