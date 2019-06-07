Flipping Awesome! Pinball Expo Coming Soon

The 35th annual international pinball extravaganza, formally Pinball Expo ’19, is coming this fall and organizers expect it to be their best year yet.

Held Oct. 16-19 at the Westin North Shore in Wheeling, Ill., the Pinball Expo is anticipating more than 440 pinball machines and video games (eclipsing last year’s total), and should have record attendance numbers, too. They’re already scheduled to showcase more than 20 pinball machines from Spain – a first for the event. Another sneak-peek: Haggis Pinball of Australia will be exhibiting their latest game. Attendance tickets start at $30

More information is at www.pinballexpo.com.