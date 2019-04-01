LAI Back with Textminator 2

Celebrating the upcoming 27th birthday of the text message, first sent by engineer Neil Papworth on Dec. 3, 1992, LAI Games is back with a sequel to its Textminator game.

Textminator 2 can be set up for ticket dispensing or amusement only, features stunning LED lighting and gameplay “as habit-forming as any app.” It has four built-in games and more in development, according to LAI.

The first, Generation Gap, will be a hit among the older crowd, racing against a clock as they try to interpret modern acronyms. Another, Selfie Time, will judge if players take good selfies, based on patented facial recognition software.

Full details are included in LAI’s press release, published here.