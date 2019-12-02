Chuck E. Cheese Gets Modernization

The famous Chuck E. Cheese brand announced changes would be coming to its locations way back in 2017. Now, the new modern store design has been unveiled and it “looks nothing like the family-friendly chain features in 1990s commercials,” said MSN.

Highlights at the 600-plus locations will include a lighted “interactive dance floor,” where the Chuck E. Cheese mascot will mingle, dance and pose with photos, and the sleek design itself, which includes more refined signage and brighter lighting.

All locations will also soon feature rides and games that can only be accessed using pre-loaded play passes – meaning no more tokens. The company’s latest completely redesigned restaurant opened in November in Skokie, Ill. Visit www.chuckecheese.com for more information.