GameWorks to Relocate Virginia Facility in Spring

The Chesapeake, Va., location of GameWorks will be picking up and moving to MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk in spring 2020, according to the company. The 19,000-sq.-ft. GameWorks Norfolk will center around esports, featuring a large, state-of-the-art esports lounge and an expansive game floor.

The GameWorks Chesapeake team will have the option to relocate to the new location, about seven miles away, and additional employment options will also become available.

“GameWorks is well-known for its emphasis on esports and dedication to delivering experiences gamers most enjoy,” said Laurie Paquette, senior VP of Starwood Retail Partners, which operates MacArthur Center. “We know our shoppers, visitors and tourists will flock to play as well as watch the many esports tournaments that will take place here, and take part in billiards, arcade games and more. We’re pleased to welcome GameWorks; it is a unique and exciting addition to MacArthur Center’s more than 120 stores and restaurants.”

More information is available at www.gameworks.com.