Charity Pinball Event in Michigan

If you’re in Bay City, Mich., for the upcoming Tall Ship Celebration (July 18-21), you’ll also have the opportunity to play some pinball machines for a good cause.

A 4-day pinball event is taking place there at 917 Washington Ave., home to Electric Kitsch, which will have three music-themed pinball machines on hand at 75 cents per play, according to MLive.com. The pins will be provided by Crazy Quarters Arcade, located nearby.

All proceeds during the event will go to Major Chords for Minors, a Saginaw-based nonprofit that provides free private instruction on piano, guitar and drums to kids in 3rd grade going up to 12th graders. Click here to RSVP on Facebook.