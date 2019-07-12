Skee-Ball League Rolls Into Washington Arcade Bar

A Kennewick, Wash., arcade bar called Level Up is starting a Skee-Ball league – that’s not something you hear about every day in the industry.

The summer league starts July 21, according to KEPR, and will play every Wednesday for six weeks, then start a round-robin tournament to crown the league champions. Owner Michael Miller said there will be prizes and giveaways on those league nights, too. An even greater bonus, registered teams will get half off their bar tab while they play.

“I know a lot of people are looking for a way to get out of the heat, so it should be a fun time,” Miller said. A team of 5-10 players is necessary and it’s $100 to join. Visit www.facebook.com/LevelUpArcadeBar for more information.