Summer Meeting in Illinois

More than 150 members of the Illinois Gaming Machine Operators Assn. (IGMOA) met recently for the group’s annual meeting, held June 25-26 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Naperville.

A key component to the meeting was discussion from industry leaders on SB 690, a long-awaited gambling bill that will legalize sports betting across the state and allow a casino to be built in Chicago. Members were also able to meet with top suppliers during the trade show portion of the 2-day meeting.

IGMOA’s executive director Ivan Fernandez was the recipient of their 2019 Energizer Bunny Award “for his efforts in leading the industry to success throughout the year.” Other association news included Derek Harmer’s election as the board’s new vice president.

