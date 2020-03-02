Foosball Champ, Former RePlayer Kathy Brainard in New Documentary

U.S. Table Soccer Hall of Famer Kathy Brainard, a former RePlay feature editor – and her daughter – comedian and world champion foosball player Kelsey Cook – are both featured in the new documentary Foosballers.

According to KING 5, the mother-daughter duo has competed head-to-head too many times to count. “It sucks because if I beat my mom, I’m like, ‘Oh, I just beat my mom. I love my mom,” Cook said. “But if she beats me, it’s ‘God, my mom just beat me,’ you know? There’s nothing good about it.”

“Foosball just caught on fire,” said Brainard, who began playing in the ’70s at the height of the foosball phenomenon, when Porsches and Corvettes were offered up as prizes on a million-dollar tour. “It was kind of a crazy lifestyle, but it was also a fun lifestyle.”

Following partially in her mother’s footsteps, Cook is also a foosball expert. She hosts the show Wrists of Fury on fellow comedian Bill Burr’s All Things Comedy network. A recent episode features a handcuffed Cook going one-on-one with Freddie Prinze Jr. What a great show!

Learn more about the documentary at www.foosballersmovie.com and subscribe to the ATC YouTube page to catch Cook’s latest foosball videos or binge past episodes.