Andamiro’s Krabby Patty Party Arcade Game Shipping Now

A new whacker game from Andamiro, based on Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants franchise, began shipping last week, according to the company. Called Krabby Patty Party, players take on the role of SpongeBob – fry cook at the Krusty Krab – whose aim it is to feed all the zany sea creatures of Bikini Bottom.

The game requires players to apply hand-eye coordination skills to “serve up as many patties as possible by whacking them with a spatula.” It succeeds the factory’s first whacker game, Order Up, introduced in 2017 and also based on the animated TV juggernaut, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and has a movie coming out this May.

The simple gameplay features six positions on the playfield from which the Krabby Patties pop up. When a player successfully completes a series of five whacking combinations, they win more tickets and enable the “rapid whack” stage to win even more.

“Krabby Patty Party is Andamiro’s fifth SpongeBob title and the sixth game in our Nickelodeon family,” said Andamiro USA president Drew Maniscalco. “We’re committed to continuing our support for the classic mallet category and very excited about strengthening our relationship with Nickelodeon. Together, Andamiro and Nickelodeon are delivering best-in-class arcade games and brand equity to the operator community.”

The machine is available as a ticket redemption game or amusement-only unit, and can be ordered in 1-, 2- and 4-player cabinet configurations. A single unit measures 29.1” wide x 35” deep x 62.9” tall (68.1” with the topper). For more information, email [email protected].