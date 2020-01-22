CEMA Show This Friday

Just a reminder to those of you in Southern California: The California Entertainment Machine Assn.’s Spotlight Show will be held this Friday, Jan. 24, at Captain’s Arcade Showroom in Anaheim.

It includes an education program, CEMA’s annual meeting and luncheon, and the Spotlight Show itself – featuring the latest and greatest in amusements.

Check-in and badge pickup begins at 7:45 a.m., the education program runs from 8-11 a.m., the meeting and lunch go from 11 a.m.-noon, the Spotlight Show from noon-4 p.m., and there’s a happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Click here to register and learn more at www.thecema.org. If you’re unable to attend, stay tuned to RePlay as our editor extraordinaire Key Snodgress will be covering the event.