2020 FEC Summit Starts on Sunday

IAAPA’s 2020 FEC Summit will be held Jan. 26-28 at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott in Stone Mountain, Ga. The association’s eighth iteration of the event, FEC Summit is billed as the industry’s leading international conference for FEC owners and operators.

During the three-day event, participants will be able to attend education sessions on a number of industry topics and connect with colleagues during networking events. A behind-the-scenes tour of Andretti’s Indoor Karting & Games will also be a part of the summit.

Click here to register. The cost is now $950 for IAAPA members and non-members alike. Learn more at www.iaapa.org/FECSummit.