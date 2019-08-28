California’s Sierra Lanes Closes Post-Earthquakes

After 32 years in business, Sierra Lanes Bowling Center – the only bowling alley in Ridgecrest, Calif. – has closed. They reported “conditions out of our control with the recent earthquakes and damages, along with other circumstances” as the cause on their Facebook page.

Ridgecrest was at the epicenter of two of the strongest earthquakes in California history on July 4 and July 5, the second of which was a 7.1-magnitude quake. Sierra Lanes announced July 9 that they’d be closed until further notice, and made the official permanent closure announcement on Aug. 20. RePlay sends its best wishes to the owners and the Ridgecrest bowling community.