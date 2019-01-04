California Coin-Op Show On Tap

The California operator association’s annual Spotlight Show is going to be held on Friday, Jan. 25, at the Captain’s Arcade Showroom in Anaheim. All California operators and CEMA members are invited to attend. The address is 4411 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92807. The event will begin with registration starting at 8:45 in the morning followed by educational programs from 9 a.m. to noon, which include sessions by AMI, Intercard, Gamer Green, Amusement Connect and Sure Shot Redemption.

There will be the also be the association’s annual meeting, a legislative update and a luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. with the tradeshow running from noon to 4 p.m. featuring equipment and services from manufacturers and suppliers. The event closes with a CEMA Happy Hour at the Stereo Brewing Company located just around the corner at 950 South Via Rodeo, Placentia, Calif., from 4 to 6 p.m.

To register for the event, click here. For more information, including details on how to exhibit, contact Jim Wyatt at CEMA.Info[email protected] or call him at 213-268-4908.