VRstudios’ New Dragonfrost Game Available

VRstudios is continuing its collaboration with Dave and Buster’s with a new, exclusive VR experience for the entertainment giant. Dragonfrost, available nationwide, has players thrown into a winter fairy tale where they befriend dragons. Using D&B’s proprietary VR simulator, the game allows friends sitting side-by-side to see each other’s avatars riding dragons hundreds of feet away, adding more scope and size to the game without the need of a large area. VRstudios’ Attractions Development team has been working for more than a year on the collaboration with D&B.

“We set out to create a highly engaging original title that could compete with any big IP title,” said Chanel Summers, VRstudios’ VP of Creative Development, of the new game. “Our creative team worked hard to bring to life an all-new story that combines a classic fairy tale feel with exciting, fun, and most of all, interactive action set in an absolutely beautiful virtual environment. Plus, you get to experience for the first time what it’s like to ride on the back of a flying dragon!”

