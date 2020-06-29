California Among Those Reclosing Bars, Called “Hotspots” for Virus

It’s been a rough week for bar owners and route operators as parts of California and Pennsylvania join Texas, Florida and Idaho in shutting down bars, dubbed “hotspots” for the spread of COVID-19.

As of this weekend, California ordered bars to close in Los Angeles County and several others, while recommending the closure in more than half a dozen more, according to Eater.

“Californians must remain vigilant against this virus,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases.”

Meanwhile, health officials in Pittsburgh and surrounding Allegheny County in Pennsylvania have ordered all bars closed for on-site consumption, restricting operations once again to takeout drinks and cocktails.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that bars across the state had to close and restaurants were required to revert back to 50% capacity for indoor dining as of yesterday, June 29. Florida did the same, announcing the move on Twitter. And in Idaho, Ada County – home of Boise – moved back to its “Stage Three,” which meant bars and nightclubs had to close.

