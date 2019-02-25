Bulk Biz Updates Expo Schedule

Co-located with the Amusement Expo March 26-28 at the Westgate Hotel and Las Vegas Convention Center, the National Bulk Vending Assn. recently published a schedule of events for Expo-goers.

Among the notable additions: the NBVA-only industry gala reception (March 26 at 5:15-7:15 p.m. in Westgate, Ballroom A); the members-only breakfast (March 27 at 8-9:30 a.m. in Westgate, Pavilion 11); and the awards dinner and elections (March 27 at 6:30-10 p.m. in Westgate, Pavilion 11).

NBVA president Scott Ausmus of National Entertainment Network also announced some changes from last year’s event. The group’s awards banquet will be less formal, featuring a self-service buffet and food stations, he said. Also, the association announced a new award – Bulk Vendor of the Year – to be awarded by representatives of Cardinal Distributing. The winner will receive a plaque and $250.

There will be 19 bulk-vending-specific exhibitors at the Expo, including six companies making their event debut.

NBVA will hold its specialized seminars from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Ballroom E of the Westgate. That list is coming soon and will be available on their website, www.nbva.org/conference.