Blonde In a Bar: Great Beer Ad

As an old-school jukebox flips discs to play Run-DMC’s Tricky, Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron steps up to a pool table, making one-handed shots – Budweiser in hand.

She throws a bullseye at the dart board as onlookers hold their faces in disappointment. She knocks the record high score on a video boxing machine and finishes off with an arm-wrestling contest. All without spilling a drop of her beer.

The ad, which aired during the Oscars last night, promotes the brand’s limited-edition Reserve Copper Lager, created to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Prohibition.

And what better place to do so than a bar with billiards, darts and your favorite song on the jukebox?

Watch the commercial here.