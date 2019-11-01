Amusement Products Exclusive Distributor on VR Quest Arena

A pact between Amusement Products and Inowize, developer of the VR Quest Arena, was recently announced by the companies. Amusement Products will now be the exclusive distributor for the virtual reality attraction provider in North America.

As the official distributor, they’ll be responsible for consultancy, installation and technical support for the VR Quest Arena.

“When Inowize approached Amusement Products, I was very impressed with their VR Quest attraction,” said company president Dutch Magrath. “They not only created four new games with tremendous graphics, but they had also created the first 6-player VR arena. With over 58 years of designing, manufacturing and supplying spectacular attractions for parks and FECs here in the USA, we know a winner when we see one.”

Inowize has been in the industry for 11 years, and has worked on more than 1,000 projects – mainly designing custom interactive VR solutions. The VR Quest is their biggest project.

“We strive to develop truly amazing entertainment solutions for FECs, attractions that are business-wise and profitable for owners, but also very fun, engaging and competitive for guests,” said Claudia Mihalache, managing director and co-founder of Inowize. “Our partnership with Amusement Products will reinforce our commitment to provide remarkable entertainment solutions and will expand the use of VR attractions in FECs.”

Both companies will be showing off different versions of the arena at IAAPA Expo: a 4-player system at Inowize’s Booth #E7501 and a 6-player system in AP’s Booth #4806. VR Quest Arena has been installed in six U.S. locations, including the latest at Altitude 1291 in Oklahoma.

Learn more about the companies at www.amusementproducts.com and www.inowize.com.