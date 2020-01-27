ATM Thieves Charged Following Crime Spree

Four Texas men were recently brought up on federal charges of transporting stolen money and conspiracy to transport stolen money. According to law enforcement, the charges stem from a multi-state ATM crime spree that happened in December 2018 and January 2019.

According to KATV, the defendants are Dallas residents Antonio Few, 34; Christopher Burns, 31; James Miller, Jr., 32; and Steven Williams, 39. They were charged in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas by a grand jury in an indictment handed down on Jan. 7.

As detailed in the indictment, the defendants rented vehicles to drive from Dallas to Oklahoma and Arkansas in order to break into Walmart Neighborhood Market stores to steal or break into ATMs. The defendants allegedly used tools and bought gloves and clothing to conceal their identity while conducting the break-ins, and communicated by cell phone to coordinate the robberies.

The arrests are the product of a joint effort by multiple FBI field offices and local law enforcement. During the arrests, authorities seized 15 firearms, including eight handguns and seven rifles; approximately $15,000 cash; a currency counter; and multiple crowbars, bolt cutters, and heavy gauge cables with hooks.

The arrests provide a clear indication that federal and local law enforcement officials continue to take ATM crime seriously, carrying out extended investigations and seeking serious prison terms.