Andrew Mills Joins Stern

Stern Pinball recently announced that Andrew Mills has been appointed as its director of quality assurance. Mills will report to the executive vice president and COO Kevin Schechtel.

“Stern is committed to investing in the quality of our product to keep up with our rapidly growing business,” said CEO Gary Stern. “Andrew has proven to be highly effective when it comes to quality assurance.

Mills brings with him experience working with large manufacturing companies including Caterpillar and Parker Hannifin.

