Bowlero to Atlanta

A 36,500-sq.-ft. entertainment center featuring a bowling alley and sports bar will soon be moving into Atlanta’s Atlantic Station shopping center.

Bowlero, planning to open there in October, is taking over spaces next to Regal Theatre that were once filled by Fox Sports Grill, The Diner and Kinnucan’s. The new facility will have 30 lanes of bowling, a digital gaming area and a full gastropub menu, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

“As the evolution of Atlantic Station continues, Bowlero is the perfect complement to our retail, restaurant and entertainment offerings,” said Nick Garzia, director of retail leasing for Hines, which owns the shopping center. “Bowlero’s focus on immersive entertainment provides fun for all ages.”

Atlantic Station was previously home to a Ten Pin Alley, which closed in 2011. With more than 300 locations total, Bowlero also has Georgia venues in Marietta, Norcross, Kennesaw and Columbus. More information is available at www.bowlero.com.