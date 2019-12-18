Bay Tek Hires Sales Director, Replacing Retiring Rochetti

Matthew Deith will be Bay Tek Entertainment’s new director of sales. He’ll replace Rick Rochetti, who is retiring in April.

Deith was most recently the managing director at Harry Levy Group in the U.K., where he managed global sales. He’s been in the amusement industry for more than 25 years, and has experience in route operations, FECs and other game venues

“I’m thrilled to have Matthew on board,” Rochetti said. “I’ve known him for many years and appreciate what his experience and expertise can bring to Bay Tek. He will serve our internal teams and our customers well.”

“We’re looking forward to Matthew joining the team,” said Jim Keane, president of Bay Tek. “We know he will be a great fit and will help us continue to work closely with our customers as a valuable partner in their success.”

Rochetti, a 40-plus-year industry veteran, has been the director of sales at Bay Tek for nearly 12 years. Deith’s role will officially begin Feb. 10, allowing for a smooth transition for customers. He’ll be based in the company’s main headquarters in Pulaski, Wis.

“We will miss Rick’s leadership, his industry insight and overall his fun personality,” added Keane. “But we’re also glad that he’s able to spend this next season of life in retirement with his wife Chris and his two sons. He deserves it.”