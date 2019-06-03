3rd Annual “ATMs Go to Washington”

The agenda for the National ATM Council’s annual meetings in the nation’s capital was recently released. NAC will be heading to D.C. to meet with congressional members and staffers to discuss important industry issues from July 23-24.

July 23 will start with a working lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; meetings on Capitol Hill with representatives from the U.S. Senate Banking & House Financial Services committees through 5 p.m.; and a group dinner at 7 p.m. From 8-9 a.m. on July 24, attendees will have breakfast and do a recap of the previous day’s events and have a briefing for the Day 2 meetings, which will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

To register, email [email protected] or call 904-689-6533.