Betson Showcase Tomorrow!

The 10th Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase is nearly upon us – held tomorrow, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Hilton in Vancouver, Wash., just on the other side of the Columbia River from Portland.

A dinner for exhibitors will be held tonight at 6 p.m. Special guests on Saturday include The Crane Couple (Brittani and Julius of YouTube fame) and Marvel superheroes, who you’ll be able to take pictures with in the Face Place Marvel Adventure Lab photo booth.

The schedule includes brunch from 11 a.m.-1 pm.; Dave Sexton’s “Arcade Wellness” seminar at 1:15 p.m.; a roundtable discussion on virtual reality presented by Minority Media, LAI Games and Virtuix; a 3 p.m. open bar; “Preventative Maintenance and Parts Kit” by Bryan Corbett; and dinner from 4-6 p.m.

Former RePlay editor Steve White will be covering the event, so stay tuned for some post-showcase photos! Visit www.betson.com for more information.