CenterEdge Software Turns 15

Servicing the amusement industry since 2004 out of Roxboro, N.C., the point-of-sale and ticketing systems provider CenterEdge Software is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

“For the past 15 years, our team has kept a keen eye on the evolving tech trends of consumers in order to help clients keep pace and grow,” said CEO Marcus Mayer. “Without the dedication and commitment of our team members and the support of our clients, we would not have been able to reach such a milestone.”

More information about the company is available at www.centeredgesoftware.com.