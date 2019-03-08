Carlton Up at LAI Games

LAI Games recently promoted Tabor Carlton to the position of marketing director, replacing Mark Easte, who recently assumed the role of managing director.

Carlton will develop marketing strategy, maximize the department’s ROI and continue to build brand awareness in the industry. He previously held the position of brand marketing manager for Helix Leisure.

“Having worked across multiple Helix Leisure companies for the past decade, Tabor has a very good understanding of the industry and he also brings a fresh perspective to what we’re doing at LAI Games,” Easte said.

More information about the company is available at www.laigames.com.