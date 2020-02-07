Betson Announces Sales Team Promotions

Joe Herbert, Brandon Horton and Steve Lamoreaux have each been promoted to regional sales managers in their respective areas, Betson Enterprises recently announced.

Herbert is based out of Betson Florida and will help manage in the Southeast under the direction of regional sales director David Capilouto. Horton works out of the Betson Texas office, and will assist managing the Southwest with the area’s regional sales director Brian Serck. Utah-based Lamoreaux will work with regional sales director Mike McWilliams in the Mountain States and Pacific Northwest regions.

“Joe, Brandon and Steve have all excelled since joining Betson,” said Jonathan Betti, senior vice president of sales and business development for Betson Enterprises. “These new roles allow them all to build upon their sales track records while also positively impacting the team in other areas.” Go to www.betson.com for more.