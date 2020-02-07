Lasertron Installs at Stars and Strikes

Laser tag maker Lasertron recently reported that Stars and Strikes founders Jack Canouse and Chris Albano decided to go with Lasertron’s LED Illuminated Arena in their new locations, starting with one in Concord, N.C.

“We updated them on our latest innovations for our turnkey, 100 percent LED-illuminated Lasertron arena and LT12.9 game experience and what it could do for their next center,” the company wrote.

Albano noted the large viewing windows that are possible with the arena enable guests to not only watch the action, but to really be drawn into playing the game themselves. The arena also comes with a lifetime warranty on all components. Lasertron boasts it as easy to maintain with a low cost to own. Plus, the arenas can be reconfigured and cost effective to upgrade, when necessary.

The new LED arenas are “significantly brighter than blacklight UV painted arenas and are not negatively affected by external white or LED lighting.” (Lasertron owner Jim Kessler penned an “obituary” to UV painted arenas in December on LinkedIn.)

The new Stars and Strikes in Concord will also feature Lasertron’s new Battle Royale game experience, currently played at their two centers in Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y. Learn more about the companies at www.laser-tron.com / www.lasertron.us and www.starsandstrikes.com.