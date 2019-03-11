April Attractions Expo in China

Asian operators and amusement experts are all set for another China Attractions Expo (CAE), which is coming to Beijing April 1-3.

The Expo, put on by the China Association of Amusement Park and Attractions (CAAPA), is said to be the largest business-to-business fair in Asia, and 2019’s event will be hosted in a new, larger exhibition center ready to handle the over 50,000 buyers that attend.

Any interested attendees or exhibitors are encouraged to contact Patrick Liang at [email protected] or 778-957-3308. Learn more by visiting www.chinaattractionsexpo.com.