Bass Pro Shops Expands Arcades with Player One Group on the Project

Inviting guests to “bowl in the ocean,” Bass Pro Shops has partnered with Player One Amusement Group on a series of arcade additions.

Starting in late 2018, Bass Pro began opening a series of underwater-themed arcades inside their Uncle Buck’s Fish Bowl & Grill restaurants, which have bowling alleys to accompany the food.

The move is part of Bass Pro’s efforts to be “destination experiences” rather than just stores.

The latest underwater-themed arcade is expected to open March 12 in Altoona, Iowa, and will have about 50 games including Tomb Raider, Jurassic Park and Halo, according to the Des Moines Register.

