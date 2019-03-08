Raw Thrills Reveals Nerf Arcade

Expected to ship by June, the latest game from Raw Thrills brings a wildly popular toy into the arcade sphere.

Developed with toy manufacturer Hasbro, Nerf Arcade is a fast-paced game for kids of all ages where players grab hold of two nerf blasters to shoot as many targets as possible – resulting in winning tickets or reaching a high score.

According to Betson Enterprises, Raw Thrills’ veteran distributor, the skill-based game has four levels, two patented blaster guns, a 65” commercial-grade LCD screen, LED lighting effects and a 500W sound system. Raw Thrills itself said income reports on the game have been consistently at the top of every test location.

More information about the company’s offerings is available at www.rawthrills.com.