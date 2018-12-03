Bandai Namco’s Prize Well Grows

Bandai Namco continues growing its range of prizes and plush, with IAAPA 2018 being a high watermark for the games company’s focus on this division. Bandai Namco sells a host of leading licenses, including many of their own favorite characters!

“We showed everything from Pac-Man in extended plush and prize ranges, through to the new Minecraft movie range,” said Darrell Simmonds, EMEA Sales Manager. “The DC Comics, Pac-Man and Halo branded merchandise are especially effective when combined with the games and customers could really see the potential.”

The company’s USA distributor for prizes is Sure Shot Redemption, while Toy Factory distributes their plush. Bandai Namco was offering a lot of Halo product at the show to compliment Raw Thrills’ new Halo: Fireteam Raven game, as well as a range of Minecraft product in anticipation of the (rumored) new movie coming out, reportedly set to feature Steve Carell. For more info on the company, go to www.bandainamco-am.co.uk.