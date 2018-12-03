F2FEC Picks 2019 Keynoter

Paul Saginaw, founder and owner of Zimmerman’s Deli, is set to present a special keynote workshop on Visioning and Leadership at 2019’s F2FEC Imagine conference. The exclusive, fifth annual gathering of amusement industry thought leaders takes place Tuesday, March 5 – Thursday, March 7 in Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor resort. Saginaw’s talk is held 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Three Amigos at F2FEC 2016 “We’ve added a highly specialized session to our F2FEC format in keeping with our mission to push boundaries and to challenge our attendees to imagine and re-imagine what they do and why,” said conference organizer Rick Iceberg.

“We’re proud to introduce Zimmerman’s Community of Businesses, which according to Inc. Magazine, is, ‘The coolest small company in America.’ Zingerman’s is known for creating quality service inside an amazing culture,” Ben Jones continued. The workshop focuses on how the Zingerman team focuses on applying imagination to develop new products, business strategies and services. F2FEC organizers promise attendees will be offered a philosophical and practical idea of the company’s strategy and how to apply it to their own.

“We invite legends, leaders and the best-of-the-best in our industry from all sectors to be in the room and in keeping with the Amigos core vision, we’re going to offer best-in-class and relevant content,” said organizer George Smith. “Zingerman’s Community of Businesses is the very best at what they do, and the Amigos are excited to have the founder and co-owner, Paul Saginaw present Zingerman’s approach to vision and culture.” Learn more about F2FEC by going to their website www.f2conference.com.