ATM Bill Passes Alaska House

Following up on last week’s news, the Alaska House of Representatives passed HB044 by a unanimous 36-0 vote, which is one of the final steps in allowing cardholder surcharges on international transactions conducted at independent ATMs in the state.

Currently, there’s a loophole that precludes ATM companies from doing that, which places what Bruce Renard of the National ATM Council called a “hidden tax” on Alaskans and penalizes small businesses that have been subsidizing surcharge-free ATM transactions on foreign cards.

