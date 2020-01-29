Atari-Branded Hotels Coming to a City Near You

Yep, you read that right. Atari has licensed its name to GSD Group, which will develop and design video game-themed hotels in the U.S. starting with a groundbreaking in Phoenix later this year. According to the company, hotels are also planned for Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose.

The concept is a unique lodging experience “combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination.” Atari Hotels will offer fully immersive experiences for every age and game-playing ability, including the latest in virtual and augmented reality. Select hotels will also feature facilities to accommodate esports events.

GSD Group, led by Shelly Murphy and partner Napoleon Smith III, produced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise reboot and also works with Steve Wozniak’s Woz Innovation Foundation. Phoenix-based real estate developer True North Studio is set to work on the first hotel.

“Together, we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay,” said Atari CEO Fred Chesnais. “Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds, and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.”

Added Smith: “When creating this brand-new hotel concept, we knew that Atari would be the perfect way to give guests the ‘nostalgic and retro meets modern’ look and feel we were going for. Let’s face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari?!”

According to The Verge, Atari will receive 5 percent of hotel revenues. The company also got a $600,000 advance for inking the deal. Learn more at www.atarihotels.com.