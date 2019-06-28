Bowl Expo Features Best in Entertainment

The 2019 International Bowl Expo in Las Vegas came to a close last night (June 27) as some attendees headed off to the QubicaAMF-sponsored ClubXpo performance of the Barenaked Ladies, while exhibitors tore down booths and some started trips home to their bowling centers, FECs and offices.

The annual Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America convention began with educational sessions, meetings and other programs on Sunday, June 23, with the trade show occupying the final two days of the schedule (June 26 and 27). BPAA Executive Director Frank DeSocio was positive on this year’s outing, noting strong attendance, packed educational sessions and a slightly larger trade show floor footprint. “If you’ve been coming to the show for five years, more or less, you see that our show is absolutely evolving every year,” he said.

Among the bowling innovations, balls, apparel and other bowling-centric products on display, the amusement business was once again very well represented with games, player card systems and prize merchandise joined by a strong presence from VR makers, along with other attractions like laser tag and escape rooms.

RePlay’s Key Snodgress, Ingrid Milkes and Matt Harding enjoyed seeing everyone and hearing about products, facilities and what’s new! As always, email us ([email protected] and [email protected]) with all of the fun stuff you have going on.

Pick up a copy of the August issue for a full rundown of this year’s Bowl Expo.