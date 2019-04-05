LaserBlast Intros New Interactive Targets

Laser tag players can now take on giant animated opponents appearing around the arena with LaserBlast’s brand-new themed interactive targets.

According to a recent press release, there are several pre-built themes like sci-fi, dinosaurs, zombies and jungle. Customized videos are also available to fit an arena’s style.

“Imagine an 8-foot star cruiser flying by for a strafing run, a T-rex charging or a zombie groaning as it lunges forward,” LaserBlast says. “Switch from a kid-friendly spaceship for your morning parties to a scarier zombie attacker at night using a simple drop-down menu.”

The Michigan-based company can be reached at www.laserblast.com.