Apple Face Place Launching Brooklyn Booth

A new, Brooklyn, N.Y.-inspired photo booth from Apple Industries will debut at Amusement Expo, according to the Face Place team. By the way, company CEO Allen Weisberg was born and raised in NYC’s biggest borough.

The new photo booth is inspired by Brooklyn’s “mix of hip culture, avant-garde trends in fashion, music and architecture.” The company said it “combines industrial-chic design with modern and minimalist lines.”

You’ll have to stop by Booth #839 at the show to see it – no photos have been released yet! Email [email protected] for more details.