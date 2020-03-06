Virtuix Demonstrating Omni Arena Next Week

Haven’t gotten much into virtual reality yet? See what you’re missing at Virtuix’s Amusement Expo Booth #553, where they’ll be showing their popular Omni Arena.

Learn why the arena’s “repeat play and revenue outperform other VR attractions at FECs nationwide,” the company touts. They also note installs are happening now at a pace of about 5-6 per month – and they’re already almost fully booked through Q2.

Virtuix also has a show special if you order Omni Arena before or during Amusement Expo: You’ll receive a free “Launch Marketing Package” worth $3,000 that includes a grand opening esports contest with $2,000 in cash prizes sponsored by Virtuix, for your location’s guests only, plus $1,000 in social media ads and branded onsite marketing assets. Lock in your show special with a refundable $5,000 deposit before March 20.

Visit www.virtuix.com/amusement-expo to book a demo. If you won’t be able to stop by their booth, email [email protected] to request more information.