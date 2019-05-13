VR Arcade Opens in L.A.

Parallel Universe VR recently opened at the Sherman Oaks’ Westfield Fashion Square. They call it a “virtual reality arcade” where players can run from zombies, win a championship race and battle evil robots in some of the play worlds.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the owners are Jesse and Sophia Phillips, who had their grand opening May 11.

They can be reached at www.paralleluniversevr.com. Their website states that free demos are available, or you can book a station right away: it’s $25 for 30 minutes (one player); $35 for an hour (1-2 players); or get a 5-hour playtime pass for $150 or 10-hour playtime pass for $280.