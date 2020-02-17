Laser Tag Fun in Oklahoma: Helios2 Installed at Altitude

Andy’s Altitude 1291, a new bowling entertainment center located in Midwest City, Okla., recently installed a 24-player Helios2 laser tag system at the facility.

“This is our second facility and we felt that laser tag was a must-have attraction due to our target market and success with the attraction at our first facility,” said owner Kyle Allison. “Erik (Guthrie) and the team (at Zone Laser Tag) have been great to work with in all our projects. Erik’s passion for the industry shows in his commitment to taking care of his customers.”

For more information, visit www.altitude1291.com and www.lasertag.com.