VR Arcade Heading to Downtown Boise, Idaho

A new virtual reality arcade is planned for downtown Boise early next year. Called VR1, the business already has a location in nearby Eagle, Idaho, according to Boise Dev.

VR1 has more than 100 different experiences in gaming, education, sports and fitness, entertainment and travel. Titles like Everest VR, VRobot and Justice League VR are among the many options shown on their website.

“A lot of people want to go out and do something – an arcade, karaoke, VR – and also get some food,” said Brendan Smythe, owner of VR1, about his business and other nearby options. “This is a good place for more entertainment.”

Learn more about his business’s options at www.vr1arcade.com.