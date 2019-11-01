Andamiro to Ship New Jurassic Game Mid-Nov.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the first-ever redemption attraction based on the Universal franchise, will begin shipping in mid-November ahead of IAAPA Expo, according to its makers at Andamiro.

Taking the name of the most recent Jurassic theatrical release, the game is Andamiro’s second licensed title from Universal. The first was Despicable Me: Jelly Lab, released in 2017 and still in production.

“JWFK’s gameplay is simple and addictively fun,” Andamiro said about the new attraction. “The player presses the start button, a model toy truck rolls back to begin and the player pushes the truck up the track, trying to align with the ‘BIGWIN!’ marker to win the bonus.” Tickets are won with every play, based on where the truck stops.

Like the genetic engineers portrayed in the movies, Andamiro boasted its designers set out to create a “bigger, badder and better” attraction. The game is 55” wide, 85” high and almost 10 feet deep. The “badder” part is its “meticulously detailed art and a roaring soundtrack” – noting that it sounds and feels like a Jurassic theme park.

“Some 300 million people bought tickets to the five Jurassic Park movies,” said Andamiro USA president Drew Maniscalco. “And how many more watched it on TV or video? It’s one of the most-recognized entertainment brands in the world and we are proud to partner with Universal to bring it to arcades.”

The machine began testing in arcades in July, and locations reported it to be a top 2 percent earner. It makes its official debut at IAAPA. Stop by Andamiro’s Booth #1300 and visit www.andamirousa.com for more information.