TouchTunes Hires Industry Vet Chris Felix

TouchTunes recently announced that Chris Felix was hired as the jukebox company’s account manager in its Mid-Atlantic region. Felix brings with him a wealth of experience to the position. The industry veteran was AAMA president from 2015-17 and was previously director of sales at Crane Payment Innovations, having spent more than 23 years at Mars Electronics/MEI (which was bought by Crane back in 2013).

“We’re very happy to have Chris on board with TouchTunes,” said Jamie Sura, senior vice president of sales. “I’ve known Chris for many years, and it’s great to have him on our team during such an exciting time at the company.” Visit www.touchtunes.com for more information.