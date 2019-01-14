London Show Readies; IATP Euro Show in May

Amusement industry professionals from around the world descended upon London mid-January for the annual EAG/Visitor Attractions Expo. The event was held at the ExCel London Exhibition Center starting Tuesday, Jan. 15, and ending Thursday, Jan. 17.

Additionally, for those interested in seeing the Euro side of the business, the International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) is readying for its upcoming show in Berlin. Sponsorship and Exhibitor registration for the IATP EU Conference and trade show opens Thursday, Jan 17, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Learn more about the IATP show, which is held May 19-21, at www.indoortrampolineparks.org.