VNEA Announces New Board Members

The highly regarded 8-ball pool league organization has set its 2019-21 leadership as it heads into its fourth decade. In its top spot, Marshall Kohtz takes over as president from Ed Borgia (Warner Coin, Erie, Penn.).

Kohtz first started in the amusement business in 1976 when he started working for Stan’s Music and Games in Lincoln. He jumped in and established pool leagues in the city in 1979 and the company joined VNEA in 1984. VVS bought Stan’s in 1992 and as league coordinator, Kohtz has been promoting nationally recognized pool, dart, foosball and shuffleboard leagues. He’s been on the VNEA Junior Committee for 20 years and has served as Junior Co-Tournament Director with Ed Borgia for the past seven years. He’s also helped at numerous VNEA workshops and championships wherever needed. According to the organization, Kohtz “likes to say his claim to fame is being ‘the man on the street,’ stressing the importantce of doing things the right VNEA way every day!”

Rounding out the slate of top officers finds 1st VP Scott Morgan (Aactive Coin, Winnipeg, Manitoba), 2nd VP and Treasurer Gary Benson (BMW Billiards, Loveland, Colo.), 3rd VP Dave Everett (M&G Services, Ohio), Charter Holder Director at Large Stuart Armstrong (Golden Route Operations, Mont.), Manufacturer Director Dave Courington (AMI) and Secretary Kellye Stites (Valley Dynamo).

To learn more about VNEA, an association made up of about 300 “Charter Holder” operators and nearly 100,000 league players worldwide, visit www.VNEA.com.